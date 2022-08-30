News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan

Survey is available for a short time
By Nolan Bulmahn
Aug. 29, 2022
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind.

Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says it’s gotten hundreds of responses.

“So it goes to show how valuable this asset is to our community and how much it means to the citizens of Wisconsin Rapids,” says Kyle Kearns, Director of Community Development.

With the closing of the mill in June 2020, the city wanted to take action to restore what is a significant part of their area.

“Knowing that the industry as a whole was struggling, we wanted to get in front of any opportunities moving forward to make sure that we can play a proactive role in any sort of redevelopment,” says Kearns.

The city knows attempting to restore the area will not be easy, as many different components and industries will need to be factored into the overall plan. No matter what element that may be, it is a priority for the city to ensure that it can adapt to the mill site.

“The most difficult part will be to identify opportunities that may exist within those different industries, those emerging industries within forest products,” says Kearns. “And trying to identify if they’ll fit or not with this location with this rapids mill site.”

The survey is step two of the town’s five-step plan. To take the survey before it ends and learn more, click here.

