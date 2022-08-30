Transportation projects will go on November ballot in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Common Council of Stevens Point held a special session Monday to decide on four transportation projects to maintain the infrastructure of the city. Tuesday was the last day any referenda could be added to November’s ballot.

Mayor Mike Wiza said Minnesota Avenue and Bush Street are 2023 the priorities for road improvements.

“Those two consist of road resurfacing and road reconstruction, both of which are normal, routine things we do, about three and a half million dollars every year,” said Wiza.

Another two anticipated projects are building a railroad siding and an extension of Badger Avenue, both of which benefit the East Park Commerce Center.

The adoption of a referendum in April makes it necessary for a public vote on any large transportation projects.

“Now we have this extra layer of doing a public referendum for the transportation-related projects exceeding a million dollars,” Wiza said.

State law says there has to be a certain amount of time for a referendum to be included on any ballot.

“We’re required to have the question submitted to the state 70 days prior to the election,” Wiza said, which was the reason for the special session Tuesday.

The city’s capital budget for 2023 won’t be proposed until September, but if the referenda aren’t included now, the projects won’t get done when they’re needed.

“If we miss the deadline for the November ballot, the next opportunity isn’t until April, more than six months away,” Wiza said.

Prior to November’s election, the city wants people to know exactly what the proposed projects will entail so they won’t be confused with other plans that have caused some controversy.

“We’re going to do our best to educate the public as much as possible. We even took suggestions from the last meeting of someone saying we need to have more public meetings. This has nothing to do with Business 51. None of these four questions that are going to be on November’s ballot have anything to do with Church Street, or road diets or Business 51,” Wiza said.

