Packers activated Crosby off PUP, trim roster to 53

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have released their final 53-player roster after Tuesday’s last round of roster cuts.

The most significant move came in the form of injuries. The Packers activated Mason Crosby off the players unable to participate list, releasing back-up kicker Ramiz Ahmed as a result. The team is reportedly hoping to retain Ahmed on the practice squad.

Multiple positional battles were decided, including in the skill positions. The Packers released two wide receivers in Travis Fulgham and Juwann Winfree. They also waived Ishmael Hyman, opting to keep seven wide receivers, including rookie Samori Toure.

In the running back room, the Packers opted to keep two running backs: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They released Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams.

Defensively, the team released defensive lineman Chris Slaton and Jack Heflin, leaving the team with six defensive lineman.

Below is the full list of the players released:

K Ramiz Ahmed

TE Sal Cannella

S De’Vante Cross

CB Kabion Ento

QB Danny Etling

WR Travis Fulgham

CB Rico Gafford

RB Tyler Goodson

LB La’Darius Hamilton

DL Jack Heflin

T Caleb Jones

LB Kobe Jones

C Michal Menet

DL Chris Slayton

RB Patrick Taylor

CB Kiondre Thomas

LB Ray Wilborn

RB Dexter Williams

WR Juwann Winfree

The Packers also waived TE Nate Becker, DL Akiel Byers, S Shawn Davis, S Innis Gaines, WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Alizé Mack.

