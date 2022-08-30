News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers activated Crosby off PUP, trim roster to 53

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have released their final 53-player roster after Tuesday’s last round of roster cuts.

The most significant move came in the form of injuries. The Packers activated Mason Crosby off the players unable to participate list, releasing back-up kicker Ramiz Ahmed as a result. The team is reportedly hoping to retain Ahmed on the practice squad.

Multiple positional battles were decided, including in the skill positions. The Packers released two wide receivers in Travis Fulgham and Juwann Winfree. They also waived Ishmael Hyman, opting to keep seven wide receivers, including rookie Samori Toure.

In the running back room, the Packers opted to keep two running backs: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They released Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams.

Defensively, the team released defensive lineman Chris Slaton and Jack Heflin, leaving the team with six defensive lineman.

Below is the full list of the players released:

  • K Ramiz Ahmed
  • TE Sal Cannella
  • S De’Vante Cross
  • CB Kabion Ento
  • QB Danny Etling
  • WR Travis Fulgham
  • CB Rico Gafford
  • RB Tyler Goodson
  • LB La’Darius Hamilton
  • DL Jack Heflin
  • T Caleb Jones
  • LB Kobe Jones
  • C Michal Menet
  • DL Chris Slayton
  • RB Patrick Taylor
  • CB Kiondre Thomas
  • LB Ray Wilborn
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • WR Juwann Winfree

The Packers also waived TE Nate Becker, DL Akiel Byers, S Shawn Davis, S Innis Gaines, WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Alizé Mack.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Watch LIVE: CBS News

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hugs Garrett Mitchell after a baseball game against the...
Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5
Newman Catholic Vs. Pacelli 8/29/2022
Newman Catholic Vs. Pacelli 8/29/2022
Max Grabiec and Pacelli boys soccer celebrates a goal in a match against Newman Catholic.
Grabiec’s 2 goals help lead Pacelli boys soccer over Newman Catholic
Creating A New Sisterhood At Mosinee
Creating A New Sisterhood At Mosinee