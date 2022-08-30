Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP

(WSAW) - The owners of Granite Peak say the acquisition of two Upper Michigan ski areas means more options for pass holders.

With the acquisition, Charles Skinner and his daughter Charlotte have created a cross-company team of managers called Midwest Family Ski Resorts, which will manage Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak, Indianhead and Blackjack.

According to a news release, the resort name will transition to a new resort brand of Snowriver Mountain Resort, and the Blackjack and Indianhead base areas will be named after the two rivers flowing through the resort, Black River Basin (Blackjack) and Jackson Creek Summit (Indianhead).

Legendary Pass sales are slated to resume on Sept. 9. Skiers and snowboards will have the opportunity to upgrade from our gold or silver passes to the legendary pass prior to the end of our fall pass sale.

Indianhead is located in Wakefield, Michigan. Blackjack is located in Bessemer, Michigan.

