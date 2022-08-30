News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP

Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN, and Wausau, WI.(Lutsen Mountains)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The owners of Granite Peak say the acquisition of two Upper Michigan ski areas means more options for pass holders.

With the acquisition, Charles Skinner and his daughter Charlotte have created a cross-company team of managers called Midwest Family Ski Resorts, which will manage Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak, Indianhead and Blackjack.

According to a news release, the resort name will transition to a new resort brand of Snowriver Mountain Resort, and the Blackjack and Indianhead base areas will be named after the two rivers flowing through the resort, Black River Basin (Blackjack) and Jackson Creek Summit (Indianhead).

Legendary Pass sales are slated to resume on Sept. 9. Skiers and snowboards will have the opportunity to upgrade from our gold or silver passes to the legendary pass prior to the end of our fall pass sale.

Indianhead is located in Wakefield, Michigan. Blackjack is located in Bessemer, Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Watch LIVE: CBS News

Latest News

Tractor trailer and bus collide in Wausau
1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer
Smashed potato recipe with a kick of flavor for your tailgate party
Smashed potato recipe with a kick of flavor for your tailgate party
School money
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
Back To School - Importance of maintaining healthy routines
Back To School - Importance of maintaining healthy routines