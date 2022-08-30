News and First Alert Weather App
Operation Frogger helps pedestrians cross the road safely

A non-profit teamed up with the Brown County Sheriff's Office to monitor crosswalks and warn drivers not following the law
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students prepare to go back to school, a campaign in Brown County is raising awareness for drivers to yield to people crossing the road.

If you don’t stop, you could face a $250 ticket.

People driving through the intersection of North Broadway and Hubbard St. were warned about Operation Frogger -- one of 12 crossings where law enforcement was monitoring whether drivers were stopping for pedestrians.

It’s part of Wello’s “Yield to Your Neighbor” campaign. Wello, a non-profit, organized the event to raise awareness about bicycle and pedestrian safety, especially as kids in Green Bay prepare to start school on Thursday.

Drivers are required under state law to stop for people who are at the corner of a crosswalk where there isn’t a traffic signal.

“So the officers are not pulling people over as an excuse to give tickets, it’s warnings so we can really raise awareness around pedestrian and bicyclists safety,” Wello’s Mario Gonzalez explained.

Wello held this event in June. It led to 149 warnings.

“Nowadays we have a lot of distractions while we’re driving motor vehicles that we still have to be aware of those people walking and people biking,” Dustan Peterson of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I don’t think anybody gives you a ticket for stopping if you’re unsure,” Peterson added, “and just letting those pedestrians cross at the intersection, that way everybody is being safe.”

Organizers say pedestrians need to be mindful of their surroundings, too.

With school starting, law enforcement wants to make sure people can get across the road safely

