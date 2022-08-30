News and First Alert Weather App
No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield

Car strikes utility pole on Grand Avenue on Aug. 30
Car strikes utility pole on Grand Avenue on Aug. 30(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning.

It was reported around 8:20 a.m.

Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.

Wisconsin Public Service said the damage caused power loss to two customers. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said crews are expected to make repairs by mid-afternoon. However, one of the customers also needed to coordinate a repair to their own equipment.

