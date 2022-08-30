Grabiec’s 2 goals help lead Pacelli boys soccer over Newman Catholic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Max Grabiec scored two goals as Pacelli boys soccer tallied their first win of the season over Newman Catholic.

After getting shut out in their season opening, Pacelli scored their first goal of the season shortly into the first half. Grabiec and the attack kept the pressure on, eventually scoring one more goal in the 2-0 win.

Pacelli will play Nekoosa at home on Tuesday at 7 pm. Newman Catholic will travel to play McDonell/Regis at 6:30 pm.

