Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As most kids across Wisconsin prepare to head back to school this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in additional funding to support K through 12 education.

The governor was in Oshkosh Tuesday shortly after that funding announcement was made.

Teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School in Oshkosh are putting the final touches on their classrooms ahead of the first day of school on Thursday.

Oshkosh, like many other school districts across the state, finds itself with a teacher shortage. District officials tell Action 2 News there are still nearly two dozen open teaching positions in the Oshkosh Area School District and they’re looking to fill an additional 34 paraprofessional and teaching aid jobs.

“We also have a staff that is going to do whatever it takes to meet students’ needs. So, we will be ready on Thursday,” Oshkosh Superintendent Bryan Davis said.

The Roosevelt staff showed off that readiness when Gov. Evers visited the school. As part of his Back to School tour around the state, the governor met with some teachers and learned about the creative ways they educate their students.

He also touted the $90 million in pandemic recovery act funds that will be distributed to districts, including Oshkosh, on a per-pupil basis.

$75 million of those funds can be used, at the district’s discretion, to recruit and retain teachers, help keep class sizes down, or provide other classroom support on things like school supplies or staff enrichment.

“This money can be used to pay maybe some incentive pay to get people here or have people understand if you come to the Oshkosh School District, frankly any school districts in our state, that these are good places to work, people value their service,” Gov. Evers said.

Part of educating students, especially post-pandemic, is taking a look at their mental health. The remaining $15 million in federal funds will be used for the governor’s “Kids Get Ahead” initiative that provides mental health services in K-12 schools.

“Obviously the mental health gets kids ahead -- all-around mental health -- but mental health is a huge issue and I don’t think districts will have any trouble finding ways to help the kids in that category,” the governor said.

A district like Oshkosh will see about $135,000 for mental health services and about $860,000 in flexible funding.

The Oshkosh area school district doesn’t have a specific plan in place, on how it will use the close to one million dollars in additional funding it will receive The superintendent says conversations need to take place and discussions had on how best to utilize the funds for both students and staff.

“At some point it’s about just making sure that teachers are honored and they’re paid for their profession, and then also from a professional development standpoint there’s a lot of things that we can make sure teachers have what they need and the tools to make them successful as we’re moving forward, so all of that helps,” Superintendent Davis said.

Because these funds are flexible, districts not only have a couple of years to use the money but the idea is to use the funds to benefit the local communities without anyone looking over their shoulders.

A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging the Democrat Evers, accused the former teacher, principal, school administrator and state education secretary of handing out the money “so he can pretend to care about education.”

The governor released $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to K-12 schools, in part to reduce classroom sizes

Evers, a former teacher and state superintendent, visited teachers and staff in Oshkosh schools Tuesday

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved. Scott Bauer, The Associated Press, contributed to this report.