Get ready for back-to-school, football season with recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers’ Association
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Back-to-school season is in full swing. Families everywhere are back to juggling carpools, soccer practice, dance lessons, and packed lunches, among many other activities. It’s easy to get a quick and healthy dinner on the table with this one skillet Ground Beef and Potatoes recipe from the Wisconsin Potato Growers’s Association.
Ground Beef and Potatoes Skillet
Ingredients
3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided
1 lb 90% lean ground beef
2 tsp ground cumin
3/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground pepper
3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes diced into ½-inch cubes
1 medium yellow onion chopped
1 yellow bell pepper diced into ½-inch pieces
1 poblano pepper diced into ½-inch pieces
2 cloves garlic minced
1 bunch lacinato kale stemmed and roughly chopped
2 plum tomatoes cored and diced into ½-pieces
1 scallion thinly sliced crosswise
Instructions
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often to break up the meat. Continue for about 6 minutes or until evenly browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a paper-towel-lined plate; do not wipe out the pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the drippings in the pan. Add potatoes; cook, stirring occasionally. Continue for about 20 minutes or until potatoes begin to caramelize and become tender. Transfer the potatoes to the plate with the beef.
- Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell and poblano peppers, and cook about 6 minutes or until tender while stirring occasionally. Add garlic and continue cooking and frequently stirring for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add kale and tomatoes. conintue cooking about 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the tomatoes are heated through. Stir in the beef and potatoes. Sprinkle with scallions if desired.
- Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
It’s also officially football season. Be the hit of any tailgate party with this spicy, cheesy and delicious Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potato recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes
1/2 cup chicken breasts cooked and shredded
1/4 cup ranch dressing
1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce
1/4 cup mozzarella cheese grated
1/4 cup Cheddar cheese
4 oz cream cheese
2 tsp olive oil
1/4 tsp Fine sea salt
1/4 tsp Ground black pepper
1 Tbsp green onion thinly sliced (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot, cover the Creamer potatoes with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low for 15 minutes or until potatoes have some give when pierced with a sharp knife. Alternatively, microwave the potatoes for three minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper.
- Mix together chicken, ranch dressing, hot sauce, half the mozzarella cheese, half the cheddar cheese, and cream cheese. Set aside.
- Drain potatoes if cooking on stove, and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on prepared baking sheet and gently smash potatoes with the back of a fork.
- Top each potato with buffalo chicken mixture. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove and top with remaining mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and has turned golden brown.
- Remove from oven, top with green onion if using, and allow to cool for 2 to 5 minutes before serving. Potatoes are best served immediately, but can be reheated in oven for 15 minutes at 425°F within two days.
