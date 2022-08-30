Get ready for back-to-school, football season with recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers’ Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Back-to-school season is in full swing. Families everywhere are back to juggling carpools, soccer practice, dance lessons, and packed lunches, among many other activities. It’s easy to get a quick and healthy dinner on the table with this one skillet Ground Beef and Potatoes recipe from the Wisconsin Potato Growers’s Association.

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided

1 lb 90% lean ground beef

2 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground pepper

3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes diced into ½-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion chopped

1 yellow bell pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

1 poblano pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch lacinato kale stemmed and roughly chopped

2 plum tomatoes cored and diced into ½-pieces

1 scallion thinly sliced crosswise

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell and poblano peppers, and cook about 6 minutes or until tender while stirring occasionally. Add garlic and continue cooking and frequently stirring for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add kale and tomatoes. conintue cooking about 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the tomatoes are heated through. Stir in the beef and potatoes. Sprinkle with scallions if desired.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often to break up the meat. Continue for about 6 minutes or until evenly browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a paper-towel-lined plate; do not wipe out the pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the drippings in the pan. Add potatoes; cook, stirring occasionally. Continue for about 20 minutes or until potatoes begin to caramelize and become tender. Transfer the potatoes to the plate with the beef.

It’s also officially football season. Be the hit of any tailgate party with this spicy, cheesy and delicious Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potato recipe.

1 1/2 lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes

1/2 cup chicken breasts cooked and shredded

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese grated

1/4 cup Cheddar cheese

4 oz cream cheese

2 tsp olive oil

1/4 tsp Fine sea salt

1/4 tsp Ground black pepper

1 Tbsp green onion thinly sliced (optional)

In a large pot, cover the Creamer potatoes with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low for 15 minutes or until potatoes have some give when pierced with a sharp knife. Alternatively, microwave the potatoes for three minutes.

Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper.

Mix together chicken, ranch dressing, hot sauce, half the mozzarella cheese, half the cheddar cheese, and cream cheese. Set aside.

Drain potatoes if cooking on stove, and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on prepared baking sheet and gently smash potatoes with the back of a fork.

Top each potato with buffalo chicken mixture. Bake for 10 minutes.

Remove and top with remaining mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and has turned golden brown.