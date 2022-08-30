Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs before the new models even get delivered.
The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.
The Mach EGT will increase from $62,000 to nearly $70,000.
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Some also have an extended range battery pack, so drivers can go about 290 miles before needing a charge.
Ford said it is raising prices because of supply chain issues and evolving market conditions.
Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.