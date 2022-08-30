News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sunny & spectacular

Sunshine and nice weather conditions for much of the work week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny, quiet, and breezy weather on tap Tuesday in wake of a cold front. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will last through the end of the week.

Heading the month of August on a good note with plenty of sunshine. Next rain chance by the end of the week
Some clouds Tuesday morning in the Northwoods will pass and lead to sunshine. Blue skies for much of the day. Highs warming near the mid to upper 70s. In wake of Monday’s cold front, winds will be breezy at times Tuesday. Northwest gusts up to 25 mph. Copy and paste for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies with highs a tad warmer near the low 80s.

Cooler weather for the upcoming Holiday weekend
Dry weather streak may be broken by the end of the week. A weather system may brew over the region Friday bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area at some point during the day. However, the forecast may undergo changes between now and then as the system has yet to develop in the states. Highs expected to warm near the mid 80s. Muggy weather conditions possible. Temperatures will try to drop into the 70s for Labor Day Weekend. Mostly sunny and dry weather conditions, but a slight chance for a shower or two to develop.

