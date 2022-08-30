Community Night Out planned Tuesday in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire and Police departments are teaming up to host the 10th annual Community Night Out. The event is from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. It will be held at the Bierman Building and Merrill Festival Grounds, 2001 E. 2nd St., in Merrill.

The evening will feature demonstrations and activities hosted by emergency responders, equipment displays, and informational booths representing local organizations. Residents will have a chance to ask questions and meet emergency responders.

“We want to build a strong, positive relationship with members of our community, and that’s why the Police and Fire departments partner to host this event each year,” said Josh Klug, Fire Chief for the City of Merrill. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another, and the responders that serve them, Merrill becomes safer and stronger.”

All community booths will be inside the Bierman Building. Vehicles and large equipment will be displayed on Merrill Festival Grounds. If weather and availability permits, people may have an opportunity to get a close look at Aspirus Health’s helicopter.

Community Night Out encourages local agencies and nonprofits to unite, meet residents, and share information about community resources. Throughout the nation, Police and Fire departments host Community Night Out in order to bond with community members and encourage people to feel comfortable reaching out if they ever need help or notice something unusual.

Free bus rides will be available by Merrill Transit System. For more information about free bus rides or to make a reservation, call (715) 536-7112.

