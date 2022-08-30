Amid nationwide push for electric cars, some Wisconsinites are hesitant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to see more electric cars nationwide by the end of the decade.

“It might become more affordable, but right now it seems like a luxury car to own,” Max Cristobal, a college student with a Ford Mustang, said.

“It always comes down to weighing the pros and cons financially,” said Christopher Chapman, who drives two gas-powered cars.

Ford announced last week it is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs. The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.

Meanwhile, other measures could help lower costs for electric vehicles. President Biden has made it his goal to have half of new cars sold in 2030 to be electric.

Earlier this month, he signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, creating upfront discounts up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used.

The White House says millions of Wisconsinites will be eligible for these tax credits, though industry leaders have said a vast majority of EVs will not qualify for a tax credit that big because to qualify, a car must have a battery built in North America.

Electric Vehicles (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

For rural areas, there are other limitations.

“A lot of people might need heavy hauling capabilities or trucks, and those kinds of EVs haven’t become mainstream yet,” Chapman said. “I hope more people in the city starting looking at it as a viable option as more and more charging stations become available.”

“I think it’s more prone to see it in an urban environment because that’s where any electric or hybrid is going to excel,” Paul Flogel, a Madison College Instructor said. “When you’re doing stop-start stuff that’s where they’re huge because you get regenerative braking bringing the energy back up. You don’t have to charge it as often.”

The White House says Wisconsin has submitted a plan to use federal funds to build EV charging stations along highways. Federal officials say the goal is to approve state plans by the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.