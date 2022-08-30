$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state.

The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.

A list of school districts and their allocated amount of additional per-pupil funding is available here.

The report states the Wausau School District will receive $736,127. The Stevens Point Area School District will receive $650,993. Wisconsin Rapids will receive $4545,450. And Marshfield Unified will receive $340,719.

Every public school district in the state is eligible to receive funds under the program to go toward providing direct mental healthcare, hiring and supporting mental health navigators, and providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, among other key needs to support student mental health. Under the governor’s total investment, every district that opts into the program receives a minimum of $20,000 with the remaining allocation distributed on a per-pupil basis.

The $90 million investment is funded by the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and will be distributed to schools in the coming weeks.

