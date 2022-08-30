News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer

Tractor trailer and bus collide in Wausau
Tractor trailer and bus collide in Wausau(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus and tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was heading south on 12th Avenue and the city bus was east on Sherman when the crash occurred. That location is east of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Lt. John Phillips said one person received minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Racine County

Latest News

Smashed potato recipe with a kick of flavor for your tailgate party
Smashed potato recipe with a kick of flavor for your tailgate party
Back To School - Importance of maintaining healthy routines
Back To School - Importance of maintaining healthy routines
7 Things You Need to Know for August 30th, 2022
7 Things You Need to Know for August 30th, 2022
Pediatric endocrinologist explains how to get into a healthy routine as children prepare for...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Pediatric endocrinologist highlights the importance of healthy routines