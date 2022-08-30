1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus and tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was heading south on 12th Avenue and the city bus was east on Sherman when the crash occurred. That location is east of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Lt. John Phillips said one person received minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

