Weather forces postponement of Guns & Hoses; rescheduled for Oct. 9

Guns N' Hoses logo(Guns N' Hoses)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Guns ‘N Hoses” has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 due to unfavorable weather.

The annual softball game raises money for veteran-based organizations. In years past, the organization raised funds for area veterans groups. This year, the group kicks off its fundraiser to fund the construction of a memorial monument honoring local veterans.

Firefighters face law enforcement officers during the annual softball game.

The softball game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point.

