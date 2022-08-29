Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Neena Pacholke, an anchor for WAOW-TV in Wausau has died the station reported Monday.

“Our hearts are with the WAOW news employees and station staff who are grieving her death. Neena was a member of this community, a journalist, friend and daughter. She was also a fellow broadcaster. We may be competitive on a daily basis when it comes to stories and breaking news, but when it comes to people who are a part of our broadcasting family we stand together. Losing one person is a pain we all feel,” said WSAW-TV News Director Bridget Fargen.

Along with WAOW, NewsChannel 7 is sharing mental health resources. We want people to know, that they’re never alone and help is only a call away.

While Pacholke was not a WSAW employee, the broadcasting community will miss her personality and professionalism. Pacholke began her career with WAOW in 2017. According to her bio on the station’s website, she was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but grew up in Tampa, Florida.

Funeral arrangements have not been made public.

If you or someone you know needs resources to address mental health concerns, free help is available. Click here to be connected with free resources.

