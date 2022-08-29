Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.

Highway 51 was closed in both directions at Highway K. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the closure was cleared at 6:30 Monday morning.

