Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County

U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.
U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash.

Highway 51 was closed in both directions at Highway K. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the closure was cleared at 6:30 Monday morning.

