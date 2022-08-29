Prison supervisor faces multiple sexual assault charges

STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prisoner supervisor who allegedly maintained a relationship with an inmate faces multiple counts of felony sexual assault.

Racine County prosecutors charged 37-year-old Jacqueline Heidt on Monday with 20 counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff as well as felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and misconduct in office.

The Racine Journal Times reported that according to the criminal complaint, authorities on Aug. 18 found a cellphone in the inmate’s pants with nude photographs of Heidt on it as well as text messages between him and Heidt.

The inmate told investigators they had consensual sex in Heidt’s office at the Racine Correctional Institution more than 20 times between April and Aug. 4, according to the complaint.

Heidt’s attorney, Patrick Cafferty, said people should withhold judgement until all the facts emerge. He declined to elaborate.