Portage County program that helps young readers in need of volunteers

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - – A program that helps second and third graders improve their reading comprehension is in need of volunteer tutors.

United Way of Portage County’s Learn for Life Reading Program had been on pause due to the pandemic.

Volunteers work with teachers in support of increasing reading achievement in the early grades. Students are tutored each week during their reading class. Tutoring sessions are individualized and based on each student’s needs.

During the first half of the 2019-2020 school year, 184 students received help from 100 volunteer tutors throughout Portage County.

Volunteers can sign up to be a Learn for Life tutor by visiting the United Way of Portage County’s website at https://www.unitedwaypoco.org/learnforlife.

