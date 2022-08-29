News and First Alert Weather App
Mosinee volleyball building new ‘Sisterhood’

Mosinee lost eight seniors from a conference and regional champion team
Mosinee breaks it down at a practice on August 25.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The revolving door of graduating classes is part of the natural order of things in high school sports. For Mosinee volleyball, they’re experiencing that firsthand.

The team graduated eight seniors from last year’s team that left a trail of accolades behind them. Five straight Great Northern Conference titles, five straight regional championships and a conference win streak exceeding 50 matches are all things the senior class helped accomplish.

While their playing days are done, they still are making their presence felt in other ways.

“We had three or four of them the other day on Tuesday when we hosted our quad,” said head coach Justin Jacobs. “They’re there and texting the girls after the game and sending them messages. The connection from year to year is really important to me that they still want to be around the program.”

The encouragement is well-received, but now a new crop fills in their shoes on the actual court.

“It’s a lot to take over from last year when you had such a strong group last year,” said junior Tristan Wicklund. “We knew coming into this year, it’d be tough to take a lot of underclassmen under wings and show them what it’s about.”

Wicklund is now one of several upperclassmen looking to assume the leadership roles left void by the exiting class. Another is senior Malina Carattini, who is excited by the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” said Carattini. “I just think it’s a great opportunity, not just to help myself but everyone and just to see what I can do to help the team.”

Stepping into leadership roles is nothing new for this successful group.

“We pass the leadership down to other people,” said senior Alexis Jonas. “I think everyone’s a leader and everyone has their own way of leadership.”

Jonas is one of the major returners for Mosinee. An experience setter, she’ll be one of the most experienced players in the rotation for Jacobs. For the head coach, it’s exciting to see the new players step up, year in and year out.

“To see kids step into roles after being reserves last year, it’s a lot of fun to see them,” said Jacobs.

The team is coming off an impressive showing in the Menomine Sprawl on Friday and Saturday. In a 40-team field, Mosinee finished with a record of 7-3.

”I think we’re going game by game because we’re building a new team,” said Jonas. “Everyone’s working hard and trying their best.”

The players and coach acknowledge it may not be perfect right away. Regardless, they’re excited to continue on that rich Mosinee tradition by building a tight family unit.

”Last year’s group was phenomenal,” said Wicklund. “We all did well together. This year, we’re just getting started and creating a new sister bond. It’s going well so far.”

