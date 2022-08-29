Hope In The Park concert filled with music, faith, and supporting a good cause

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard music and a roaring crowd passing by Marathon Park this afternoon, that was the Hope In The Park concert.

The concert was headlined by Grammy-nominated artist and Wisconsinite Danny Gokey. He returned to his home state to provide Hope in the Park attendees with the power of music.

“Music has a way of just breaking the walls down and getting people to relax and to dance and that’s what we’re going to do,” says Gokey. “Music is a language all by itself and so I’m excited to be here with the fans, even though it’s a rainy day, we’re going to just have fun no matter what.”

Rain indeed took over Marathon Park at the start of the event, but that was not enough to prevent music-goers from coming out to see a good show. With an artist like Gokey, the crowd was ecstatic to have the opportunity and a free one at that.

As a thank you to their listeners, event host 89Q didn’t ask attendees to pay a single penny. The radio station says all that matters to them is that people have a fun, enjoyable experience.

“Nobody gets short-changed here, they don’t have to, well, they don’t need any change!” says Coy Sawyer, General Manager, 89Q. “They can come to enjoy a great concert and experience not only Danny Gokey, but other great ministries that are sharing here today.”

Donations were accepted toward the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church’s Seats & Feets campaign, a cause that helps provide those with basic needs like socks and underwear.

Combining that with the concepts of music and faith, it was a perfect blend for 89Q to help put the event together, regardless of the conditions.

“It’s great to know that the greatest message on the planet is being heard today here at Marathon Park,” says Sawyer. “Or today…Marathon Water Park.”

Danny will kick off his Jesus People tour next month, which includes a stop in Oshkosh on Saturday, October 15th. For more information on that, click here. To donate to the Seats and Feets campaign, click here.

