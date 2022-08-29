First Alert Weather: Wet weather moves out, quiet weather moves in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and thunderstorms clearing out for Monday morning as a cold front progresses eastward. A period of dry weather is ahead for much of the work week.

Clouds to clear out for Monday morning and lead to sunshine. An extended period of sunny and dry weather ahead for the week. (WSAW)

After a wet weekend, leftover moisture in the area will allow for some humid conditions to develop for the start of the work week. Cloudy skies Monday morning will clear and lead to sunshine for much of the day. Highs warm near 80. Breezy west winds at times. A cold front moving through the Badger state will allow for cooler air to filter into the region overnight into Tuesday. Highs near the mid-70s. Skies will remain sunny through the end of the work week. Much of the work week will remain dry. Wet weather will possibly makie a return by the end of the week. The first look at Labor Day Weekend forecast features a shower chance for Saturday. Temperatures will float around the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.