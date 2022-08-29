News and First Alert Weather App
Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer

9/11 Memorial Beacons Shining with Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline
9/11 Memorial Beacons Shining with Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline(Getty Images)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York Center air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer.

Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.

The presentation is Aug. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts, 400 N. School St., Spencer.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

