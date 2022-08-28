Marathon volleyball wins tournament, Wausau East falls in soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new school year once again rings in Saturdays filled with high school sports. On the volleyball court, Marathon hosted a volleyball tournament featuring several area teams. Northland Lutheran, Phillips, Rib Lake, Spencer, Stratford and Thorp all took part in the day-long tourney.

In the end, the home team matched up against Phillips for the first-place crown. After dropping the first set, the Red Raiders rallied to win the final two sets, claiming victory in their home tournament.

Elsewhere in soccer, the Wausau East boys’ welcomed in Aquinas for a dreary match Saturday afternoon. Lots of goals early set up for plenty of defense late. Despite chances in the second half, the Lumberjacks couldn’t chip into the Aquinas lead enough, giving the Blugolds a 4-2 win in Wausau.

