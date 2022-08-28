News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible through late Sunday

Showers and isolated storms for Sunday morning. A break in wet weather during the afternoon. Then, strong storms will be possible for the evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wet weather continues for Sunday as a strong storm system pushes through the Great Lakes Region. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible at times through late Sunday night. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible for the overnight hours.

Scattered storms throughout Sunday. Drying out and turning sunny for the end of August
Scattered showers and isolated storms possible at times Sunday morning
Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms continue for parts of North-Central Wisconsin Sunday morning. A lifting warm front will allow for periods of showers and storms to occur through the early afternoon. A null in wet weather for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies for much of the region, but some sunshine could be possible for a few hours in some spots by the afternoon. Temperatures to return to the 70s for daytime highs. An arriving cold front pushes in a line of showers and storms through the region late Sunday.

Drier weather for mid-afternoon Sunday
A line of strong storms to develop Sunday night into early Monday morning
Severe thunderstorm threats likely remaining to the west in Minnesota, but strong thunderstorms could occur in North-Central region. Pea-sized hail, and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible with strong thunderstorms. In addition, periods of downpours at times could lead to a rapid rise in area creeks, lakes and rivers. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall lies in Western Wisconsin Sunday.

Strong storms possible Sunday evening
Gusty winds, hail, and downpours possible within strong thunderstorms
Some lingering showers or storms will be possible to start the work week Monday. Plan for very warm and humid conditions as temperatures warm into the lower 80s for the day. Plenty of sunshine is ahead in the extended forecast for the final days of August and heading into the start of September.

