News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries

The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury...
The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Huffy Corp. has issued a recall for thousands of its ride-on toys after multiple children have reported being injured while using the toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 28,550 “Blue’s Clues” foot-to-floor ride-on toys are included in the recall, as the item can tip forward when a child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The company has received reports of 19 children falling forward while riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

According to the recall, the ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the “Blue’s Clues” cartoon dog character. The toy is intended for children 1 ½ to 3 years old.

Consumers were advised to take the recalled ride-on toy away from their children immediately and to stop using it.

The agency said the Huffy Corporation could be contacted at 800-872-2453 for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

The model number included in the recall is 55061 with date codes 15221, 15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 and 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

The recall notice said the toy was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
David Goodpasture
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.
Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Event offers up-close displays and demonstrations on how to use various machinery.
Edgar Steam Show back for it’s 49th year
Steam & Gas Engine Show Back in 2022
Steam & Gas Engine Show Back in 2022
Showers and storms remain
First Alert Saturday Night Stormy Forecast