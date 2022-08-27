News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says

Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, and Darius Trrone Hall, 29, were arrested after breaking into a NASCAR driver's mansion, authorities say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a couple has been arrested for breaking into and not leaving a multimillion-dollar home owned by a current NASCAR driver.

According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the home is located near Highway 152 and owned by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WBTV reports the two arrested in the incident were 37-year-old Nataijah Shaieena Fields and 29-year-old Darius Trrone Hall on Aug. 19.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Fields and Hall are facing charges that include breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second-degree trespassing.

Hall was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Auten said the large home is currently up for sale and the couple in question claimed they were members of the ‘Moorish Nation.’

This incident is not the first time in North Carolina that a couple claiming to be with the Moorish sovereign citizen movement were arrested for allegedly squatting in a multimillion-dollar home.

In 2019, authorities took 30-year-old Turmaine Thorne and 35-year-old Taqiyah Barber into custody after reportedly squatting in an estate owned by the mayor’s late parents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
David Goodpasture
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.
Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Stormy start to Sunday August 28, 2022.
First Alert Weather - Shower and storm chances continue Saturday night into Sunday
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS...
Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears