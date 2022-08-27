The Hilight Zone Week 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hilight Zone comes back for week two with action from ten area games, including our game of the week: Stratford versus Edgar.

The Tigers and the Wildcats played a typical rivalry game between the pair. After a scoreless first quarter, Edgar was the first on the board on a Karter Butt touchdown. A trick play where Butt received a pitch and threw to it to Brett Baumgartner for the second score. Edgar would take a 14-0 win.

“They know now that they can be pretty good. You never know at the beginning how you’re gonna be and you can say of course we can be decent. We got to put some more wins together yet, you can’t be bragging yet. We’re a long ways from great yet but we’re getting better,” head coach Jerry Sinz said.

Staying in the vein of the Marawood Conference, Colby traveled to Spencer-Columbus and took care of the Rockets, winning 41-0. Wittenberg-Birnamwood beat Iola-Scandinavia, 53-7.

In one of the more surprising wins of the night, Medford handled Amherst 50-14 behind touchdowns from Peyton Gilles, Logan Baumgartner and Peyton Gilles on the defensive end.

Highlight Zone Part 2

In the final stretch of the Hilight Zone, Crandon beat Merrill, 30-12, behind touchdowns from Logan Gretzzinger and Caden Palubicki in the first half.

