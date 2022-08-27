News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather - Shower and storm chances continue Saturday night into Sunday

Sunday shower and storm chances will not lead to a washout for outdoor activities
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms will remain across Wisconsin for the rest of the weekend as a strong storm system continues to push through the Great Lakes Region. Another round of thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night, with some leftover showers and storms for the start of Sunday morning.

Stormy start to Sunday August 28, 2022.
Stormy start to Sunday August 28, 2022.(WSAW)

There won’t be a lot of sunshine Sunday, but for areas that do receive several hours, that will bring a better chance for some stronger storms by the late afternoon and evening hours, as temperatures return to the 70s for daytime highs.

Brief wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible as well as small hail.
Brief wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible as well as small hail.(WSAW)

In addition to a few stronger storms, heavy downpours will remain possible that could lead to a rapid rise in area creeks, lakes and rivers.

Heavy rain threat primarily Sunday morning then again Sunday late night.
Heavy rain threat primarily Sunday morning then again Sunday late night.(WSAW)

The back-to-work forecast Monday, will be a bit stormy to start with, as well as very warm and humid as temps warm into the lower 80s for the day.

The strong storm system will finally release its grip on Wisconsin Monday evening, with plenty of sunshine returning for the last few days of August and for the first few days of September. Temps will take a small dip Wednesday, before warming into upper 70s to around 80° by Labor Day Weekend.

Temps should remain mainly at or above normal into Labor Day Weekend
Temps should remain mainly at or above normal into Labor Day Weekend(WSAW)

