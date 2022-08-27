News and First Alert Weather App
Edgar Steam Show back for it’s 49th year

Steam & Gas Engine Show Back in 2022
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Edgar Steam show returned this weekend, bringing in visitors from all over the Midwest. There, they’ll see unique, vintage machinery and learn their history.

Between 12,000-15,000 people show up each year for the show. Whether you are an agricultural enthusiast or are just hoping for some cool sights and history lessons, anyone can enjoy what the show offers.

“We’ve got a lot of their collectors from around the upper Midwest right here with us this weekend,” says Greg Szemborski, Club President, North Central Wisconsin Antique Steam & Gas Engine Club. “It’s just a lot of comradery, fellowship, and comradery.”

There is no shortage of events throughout the weekend festivities. Bright and early at 6:30 a.m., each day starts with serving smiles for a delicious pancake breakfast.

From those who help put the event together, their main goal is to highlight early 20th-century rural agricultural heritage.

Whether it be seeing how a steam engine or tractor operates, visiting unique, man-made barns, or observing old-fashion stores, the show’s purpose is to provide an up-close, one-of-a-kind education for all attendees.

“If we don’t show people how it was done, they won’t know,” says Szemborski. “I mean, it’s different when you see it in a book. But when you’re out there, real life taking a look at it, this is how the machine’s worked, it’s altogether different, it’s a different feeling.”

472 tractors and 11 steam engines were on display. Highlighted by a large machinery parade, the show’s final day this year starts tomorrow at 6 am and runs through the evening. For information on the event and how to attend, click here.

