102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award

Lilly Johnson
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show.

Johnson is a long-term resident of Maple Ridge assisted living.  The staff there say she is never without a tune on her lips.

“I sang all my life.  I was always singing.  I sang in the choir since I was a little girl,” Johnson said.

When she told the people at Maple Ridge she always dreamed of singing on the radio, they found  way to make it happen.  Trav was eager to help make that dream come true, and had her on his show last December to sing “Silent Night.”

“It was kind of awesome to me when they went out of their way to find me a spot,” Johnson said.

That show earned Trav the Best Morning Show award.  He knew it would make the perfect early 103rd  birthday gift for Lilly.

“We had a huge concert last weekend, and I had Lilly up in front of the crowd, and had her sing Silent Night in front of everybody, and Trav came and gave her this award,” said caretaker Karl Kiefer.

Lilly says she is a huge fan of Trav and couldn’t be happier with their accomplishment.  Trav said there could be no better place of honor for the award than with Lilly.

