Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up wins in Thursday VFA action

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids picked up wins, while SPASH and D.C. Everest lost in Thursday night Valley Football Association action.

Wausau West traveled to De Pere and played a tight game against the Redbirds. After trailing twice in the second half, two runs from quarterback Vince Hanz tied the game each time. Heading into the second half, De Pere jumped in front 20-14, but the Warriors used a reverse on fourth and goal. Carter Amerson used the space and the blockers to scoot in for the score. The extra point proved to be the go-ahead point, with the Warriors winning 21-20.

Wisconsin Rapids came out with vengeance after their loss last week. Leo Brostowitz and Teal Lucas tallied touchdowns in the first quarter that led to a 42-13 win.

D.C. Everest made the trip to Chippewa Falls and played a tight game for the second year in a row. Trailing by a touchdown twice, runs from Jack Bobinski and Cayden Bangston tied the game up each time. But two late Chippewa Falls touchdowns sealed a 35-21 loss for D.C. Everest.

SPASH traveled to Hudson and played a game they’d like to forget. They had eight turnovers, seven of them interceptions, to lose 38-7.

On the pitch, Wisconsin Rapids dominated La Crosse Logan with a 6-1 win.

