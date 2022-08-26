News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Metro Ride prepares staffing for new school year

As students are heading back to the classroom, buses still remain at the top of the mind in terms of staffing.
A Metro Ride bus at the Wausau bus depot on April 16, 2020. (WSAW photo)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As students are heading back to the classroom, buses still remain at the top of their mind in terms of staffing. For Metro Ride in Wausau, staffing shortages aren’t anything new.

Now Operations Manager Megan Newman sees a light at the end of the tunnel. She said recent adjustments to the pay for new workers now meet industry standards. All full-time positions are filled and only a couple part-time positions remain open.

She feels the number of staff on board now will cover the need it sees around this time of year.

“There’s parents that drive their students to school, kids walk or ride their bikes. As the winter months approach, we’ll see an increase in ridership,” Newman said. “So to start off the school year, I think that we’ll be in a good position with the buses that we have… then as we can train some new employees closer to the winter months, we will be in a better position.”

Newman also mentioned that with more school buses on the road, metro ride drivers undergo back to school service training to refresh their drivers on the guidelines of reducing their speed in school zones.

“We do some training as far as being cautious with [the] increased amount of pedestrians and children on the road, so we’re actually going through those trainings this week,” she said.

Part-time recruitment is still available at Metro Bus on the city of Wausau website, if you’re interested in applying, follow the link.

Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members
Fill a Backpack Fill a Need requesting more school supplies, monetary donations
