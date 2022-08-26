Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours.

Stanley Police Department says in a social post via their Facebook Page that this occurred in the area of the 200 block of Third Avenue as well as 500 block of East First Avenue, at a minimum. The complaints are under investigation. Stanley Police Department in their social post urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.

You can submit a tip to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers here. Tips can also be made on their mobile app or by calling 715.944.3949.

