News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered

Stanley Police Department urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
Stanley Police Department urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours.

Stanley Police Department says in a social post via their Facebook Page that this occurred in the area of the 200 block of Third Avenue as well as 500 block of East First Avenue, at a minimum. The complaints are under investigation. Stanley Police Department in their social post urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.

You can submit a tip to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers here. Tips can also be made on their mobile app or by calling 715.944.3949.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture
Jordan Huffman
Bond set at $100K for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Student Debt Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Aug. 26, 2022
Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Aug. 26, 2022
Wausau West quarterback Vince Hans readies for a snap against De Pere.
Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up wins in Thursday VFA action
High School Sports 8/25/2022
High School Sports 8/25/2022
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduation ceremony
Scammers jump on Biden’s student loan debt relief