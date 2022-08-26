News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man

David Goodpasture
David Goodpasture(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Thursday evening.

David Goodpasture, 23, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. He was reported missing Friday. He was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.

Goodpasture is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville. It has Wisconsin license plates of ALT 5561. The driver’s side mirror is damaged.

If you have any information call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture
Jordan Huffman
Bond set at $100K for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Student Debt Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Heavy smoke in Rib Mountain is due to controlled burn
Stanley Police Department urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered
Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Aug. 26, 2022
Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Aug. 26, 2022
Wausau West quarterback Vince Hans readies for a snap against De Pere.
Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up wins in Thursday VFA action