Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man

STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Thursday evening.

David Goodpasture, 23, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. He was reported missing Friday. He was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.

Goodpasture is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville. It has Wisconsin license plates of ALT 5561. The driver’s side mirror is damaged.

If you have any information call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

