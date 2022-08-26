Packers preseason ends with a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) - Playing in their final preseason game, the Packers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 on the road.

With neither team playing their respective starting quarterbacks or a majority of starters, the back-ups got one more chance to show they’re deserving of a roster spot. Tyler Goodson scored the lone touchdown for the Packers, taking a 24-yard run to the house in the second quarter.

However, two touchdowns from Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele, both to Matt Bushman, led to the 17-10 loss.

Playing in his third start of the preseason, Jordan Love was 16-26 with 148 yards and one interception in over one half of play.

The battle for the third-string running back position was an open-ended question entering the game after wide receiver Amari Rodgers took snaps in the backfield during practice, and that battle was on full display. Tyler Goodson rushed for a 24-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Packers a 7-3 lead at the time. He also added five receptions for 26 yards. Patrick Taylor rushed for 16 yards on three carries, while Amari Rodgers had 17 yards on three carries.

Samori Toure led Packers receivers with 83 yards on six catches. Amari Rodgers was behind him with 39 receiving yards on four receptions.

The Packers will now turn their attention to the regular season, where they have to cut their roster to 53 players by Aug. 30. They open their season in Minnesota against the Vikings on Sept. 11.

