News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers preseason ends with a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) - Playing in their final preseason game, the Packers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 on the road.

With neither team playing their respective starting quarterbacks or a majority of starters, the back-ups got one more chance to show they’re deserving of a roster spot. Tyler Goodson scored the lone touchdown for the Packers, taking a 24-yard run to the house in the second quarter.

However, two touchdowns from Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele, both to Matt Bushman, led to the 17-10 loss.

Playing in his third start of the preseason, Jordan Love was 16-26 with 148 yards and one interception in over one half of play.

The battle for the third-string running back position was an open-ended question entering the game after wide receiver Amari Rodgers took snaps in the backfield during practice, and that battle was on full display. Tyler Goodson rushed for a 24-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Packers a 7-3 lead at the time. He also added five receptions for 26 yards. Patrick Taylor rushed for 16 yards on three carries, while Amari Rodgers had 17 yards on three carries.

Samori Toure led Packers receivers with 83 yards on six catches. Amari Rodgers was behind him with 39 receiving yards on four receptions.

The Packers will now turn their attention to the regular season, where they have to cut their roster to 53 players by Aug. 30. They open their season in Minnesota against the Vikings on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers release 2023 schedule, includes games against every MLB team
High School Sports 8/23/2022
Rhinelander tops Wausau East, D.C. Everest falls at home in boys’ soccer
High School Sports 8/23/2022
High School Sports 8/23/2022
Christian Watson at Packers rookie camp.
Watson playing catch-up at Packers training camp