Hope in the Park concert to be held Sunday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A concert featuring national Christian artist Danny Gokey will be held at Marathon Park on Sunday.

Hope in the Park is a free concert organized by 89Q Radio. Hope in the Park gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon.

89Q Radio hosts the event for free as a thank you to the community for their support of the radio station.

At noon, food vendors will open.

