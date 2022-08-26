News and First Alert Weather App
Hope in the Park concert to be held Sunday in Wausau

Danny Gokey
Danny Gokey(WMC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A concert featuring national Christian artist Danny Gokey will be held at Marathon Park on Sunday.

Hope in the Park is a free concert organized by 89Q Radio. Hope in the Park gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon.

89Q Radio hosts the event for free as a thank you to the community for their support of the radio station.

At noon, food vendors will open. From 1:30-3 p.m., there will kid’s activities and leading up to the concert several other events.

Click here for more information.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor of this event.

