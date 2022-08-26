Heavy smoke in Rib Mountain is due to controlled burn
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department is conducting fire training at a house on County Road NN in Rib Mountain.
That location is east of Saint Andrew’s church and east of Highway 51.
Training started around 9 a.m. There will be smoke and heat coming from the building during these times and for several hours after training has concluded.
