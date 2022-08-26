Heavy smoke in Rib Mountain is due to controlled burn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department is conducting fire training at a house on County Road NN in Rib Mountain.

That location is east of Saint Andrew’s church and east of Highway 51.

Training started around 9 a.m. There will be smoke and heat coming from the building during these times and for several hours after training has concluded.

