Heavy smoke in Rib Mountain is due to controlled burn

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department is conducting fire training at a house on County Road NN in Rib Mountain.

That location is east of Saint Andrew’s church and east of Highway 51.

Training started around 9 a.m. There will be smoke and heat coming from the building during these times and for several hours after training has concluded.

