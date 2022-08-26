News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Excellent weather Friday, possible wet weather for parts the weekend

A brief & light stray shower is possible Saturday. Next likely rain chance to occur Sunday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Picture perfect day in store Friday to kick off the weekend. Chance for showers to occur over the weekend, but the forecast won’t feature a washout. In fact, majority of the weekend should remain dry.

Highs warming back into the 80s. Wet weather possible at times.
Highs warming back into the 80s. Wet weather possible at times.

Sunny with highs near 77 Friday. Excellent weather for Friday night football. Sunshine with temperatures near the low to mid-70s during kickoff time. Mainly clear skies during halftime and last play with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

Great weather for high school football Friday
Great weather for high school football Friday

A chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm to occur Saturday morning in portions of Western Wisconsin. Some showers may try to move into North-Central Wisconsin during the late morning or early afternoon, although, much of Saturday should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm near 80.

Showers and storms in western Wiscosnin Saturday morning.
Showers and storms in western Wiscosnin Saturday morning.
A stray showers could develop in the area Saturday late morning.
A stray showers could develop in the area Saturday late morning.

A tad warmer to end the weekend. The next best chance for a weather maker to occur in the area will be Sunday afternoon or evening as a frontal system moves in. Though, wet weather may arrive earlier depending if the front decides to pick up speed. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely at some point Sunday, and may continue into Monday.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon or evening
Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon or evening

Forecast outlook for the upcoming work week features steady temperatures near average for the first half of the week. But a drop in temperatures down to the 70s could be possible for the second half. Long term forecast models point towards a dry weather pattern for much of next week.

