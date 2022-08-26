News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice.

Sources said the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager, Martinez-Garibay and a neighbor before turning the gun on himself. While the TPD could not confirm the details, they said the scene is safe and no suspects are in custody.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, only Martinez-Garibay was identified.

Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran, who was active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured, while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.

“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives in the mass shooting.

Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire

Latest News

FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight
Wausau West quarterback Vince Hans readies for a snap against De Pere.
Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up wins in Thursday VFA action
A Rhode Island donut delivery woman found a surprise in her car Monday morning, discovering a...
Rhode Island delivery driver finds naked man sleeping in back seat of vehicle