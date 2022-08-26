Elliot’s Little Library looks to expand

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ryan and Katie Victory want to help new parents of premature babies forge parental bonds from day one, through their Elliot’s Little Library project.

The Victory’s project is all about helping new parents feel they are contributing to their preemies’ development. Doctors tell them the sound of a parent’s voice can help make up for the lack of direct contact during those extremely early stages of development.

Ryan and Katie Victory had their son, Elliot, in 2019 at only 25 weeks. He had to spend 96 days in the Marshfield Clinic’s Children’s Hospital newborn intensive care unit.

“It can feel really lonely when you’re in that kind of situation, and not many people experience it, so to give them hope while their baby is in there growing and doing their best really makes us feel good,” Katie said.

The UC Davis Medical Center says it’s important not only to bond with a new infant for emotional reasons on both sides, it can also help with developing strength and immunity.

“It’s just really hard to connect, and they said ‘Why don’t you try reading? It’s a way for you to give them the opportunity to hear your voice, a way for them to understand that you’re there and a way for you to kind of feel like you’re actually there,” Ryan said.

The Victory’s read to Elliot the whole time he was hospitalized, and credit that to his health and development now. The Little Library project allows them to share the benefit they’ve experienced with others.

In 2017, the Victory’s started Elliot’s Little Library project. The couple donated set of 24 books to the Marshfield Children’s Hospital NICU. The hope was for parents of other preemie babies to read to their children. But it didn’t stop there, in 2020 the Victory family dropped off another 270 books at the Marshfield Children’s NICU.

“The biggest thing is that we really do rely on donations from people to make this a reality. We have a goal of a thousand books because that’s what enables us to continue to do this,” Ryan said.

This year a new book drive is underway, and they’re hoping to reach their goal of donating 1,000 books by September 17.

“Every single year we’ve done it we’ve exceeded our goal by so much and it’s only allowed us to expand into other NICUs as well,” Katie said.

One 100 percent of donations will go to NICU units at Aspirus Wausau Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Aspirus Stevens Point, with a fourth location to be named soon.

Click here to find out how you can help.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.