3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.

This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.

Lisa Gill, WI Sports Show Promoter, says there’s something for everyone.

“This show is geared towards everyone who lives in Wisconsin. We all love the great outdoors. So it’s for people who like hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, or just putting on some camouflage and being warm in the winter,” Gill said.

The Sport Show is going on until 8:00 p.m. Friday night, and this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $10 at the door. Children younger than 11 get in free. Sunday is “Senior Sunday” where anyone older than 63 can get in for $5.

Additional information can be found on the WI Sport Show website.

