Wisconsin Ukrainians mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

Dozens joined in solidarity in Ashwaubenon, and Door County Candle Company announced $800,000 in donations
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was Ukraine’s Independence Day. The national holiday in Ukraine marks the country declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1992.

It also marked the six-month anniversary of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Ukraine’s president says 22 people were killed by a Russian rocket attack on a train station.

In Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. organized a solidarity rally in Ashwaubenon, while the Ukrainian-owned Door County Candle Company celebrated another milestone in donations.

Dozens turned out at the corner of S. Oneida St. and Armed Forces Dr. Some people shared stories of their families back home struggling with the war.

“This day is very different because usually people would celebrate, get together, get fireworks, get concerts in so many places of Ukraine but not this year,” event organizer Oksana Kovzar said.

Wisconsin Ukrainians has organized a number of fundraising events to help Ukrainian fighters and refugees since the start of the war.

Door County Candle Company’s owner announced donations from sales of a Ukraine flag-themed candle have grown to $800,000.

The candle company came up with the idea of selling blue and yellow candles with all of the proceeds going to relief efforts for the war. Immediately the community started placing orders. Door County Candle Company was featured on ABC’s World News Tonight twice, leading to even more orders from around the country.

