State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business

Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation.

The business restores classic cars.

The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were at multiple locations conducting interviews and searching facilities associated with the business.

Details about the nature of the investigation have not been publicly released.

Kuyoth’s Klassics is such a unique business that it was featured during NewsChannel 7′s Your Town: Stratford coverage in 2019. Click here to watch the story.

Editor’s Note: Investigators were still at the scene at the time of this article’s publishing.

