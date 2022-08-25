News and First Alert Weather App
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police said two scammers are insisting businesses bypass the normal way of processing credit sales to aid them in an elaborate theft scheme.

Marshfield Police say on Tuesday, two people purchased $15,054 worth of furniture during a credit sale. During the transaction, the employed was provided a six-digit pin to force the sale through the card reader. It appeared the sale when through. The following day the duo purchased $13, 250 worth of furniture. Again in the same manner appearing as a successful sale. Marshfield Police said it was later learned both sales were declined.

Wisconsin-based State Bank has information on its website about what a forced sale is, and how scammers use it.

Their website states criminals deceive existing merchants by presenting forged bank letters that authorize “offline” transactions to pay for large sales orders to be laundered through the merchant’s account. A force-post transaction allows the merchant to bypass the authorization process by manually entering a previously obtained authorization code.

Marshfield Police say the duo also unsuccessfully targeted another store. Police say the suspects are believed to be using this scam throughout the state. A Penske rental truck is frequently used to load merchandise.

Police said the man provided a photo ID at that furniture store, which identified him as Timothy Litt. The woman gave the name of Antoinette Williams.

Marshfield Police said businesses in Milwaukee have also fallen victim.

