News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Some raindrops Thursday morning followed by a cooler afternoon

Stray showers Thursday morning gradually clearing for the afternoon. The next chance for rain arrives over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stray showers hanging around parts of the area Thursday morning as a weather system clears off to the east. Stray showers may linger through the morning commute hours, but gradually clear in time for the afternoon. Cooler highs on tad for the day as temperatures drop 10-degrees.

Stray showers possible Thursday morning. CLouds will clear for the afternoon with possible...
Stray showers possible Thursday morning. CLouds will clear for the afternoon with possible sunshine. Highs 10-degrees cooler.(WSAW)

Raindrops and clouds Thursday morning clearing off to the east/southeast with a low pressure system. Sun and clouds possible for the afternoon with highs around the low to mid 70s. Skies continue to clear overnight. A cool night with lows near 50. Mostly sunny to kick off the weekend Friday. Sunshine will help warm surface temperatures by a few degrees. Highs near the mid-70s.

An isolated shower is possible in Western Wisconsin Saturday morning. Some showers could linger...
An isolated shower is possible in Western Wisconsin Saturday morning. Some showers could linger into North-Central, but much of the day should remain dry.(WSAW)

A chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm to occur Saturday morning in portions of Western Wisconsin. Some showers may try to move into North-Central Wisconsin during the morning hours, although, much of Saturday should remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm back into the low 80s. A tad warmer to end the weekend with highs near the mid-80s. The next best chance for a weather maker to occur in the area will be Sunday afternoon or evening as a frontal system moves in. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, and may continue into Monday.

Warming for the weekend back in the 80s. Next weather maker arriving at some point on Sunday
Warming for the weekend back in the 80s. Next weather maker arriving at some point on Sunday(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms to moves in from the NW with a pressure system and front. Heavy...
First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Light stray showers Tuesday. Next weather maker Wednesday into early Thursday bringing...
First Alert Weather: Stray showers are possible this afternoon into the early evening