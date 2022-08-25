First Alert Weather: Some raindrops Thursday morning followed by a cooler afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stray showers hanging around parts of the area Thursday morning as a weather system clears off to the east. Stray showers may linger through the morning commute hours, but gradually clear in time for the afternoon. Cooler highs on tad for the day as temperatures drop 10-degrees.

Raindrops and clouds Thursday morning clearing off to the east/southeast with a low pressure system. Sun and clouds possible for the afternoon with highs around the low to mid 70s. Skies continue to clear overnight. A cool night with lows near 50. Mostly sunny to kick off the weekend Friday. Sunshine will help warm surface temperatures by a few degrees. Highs near the mid-70s.

A chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm to occur Saturday morning in portions of Western Wisconsin. Some showers may try to move into North-Central Wisconsin during the morning hours, although, much of Saturday should remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm back into the low 80s. A tad warmer to end the weekend with highs near the mid-80s. The next best chance for a weather maker to occur in the area will be Sunday afternoon or evening as a frontal system moves in. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, and may continue into Monday.

