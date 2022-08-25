News and First Alert Weather App
Firehouse concert benefits food banks

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firehouse headlined the last of Wausau’s summer concerts for the year Wednesday, benefitting Peyton’s Promise, a cause that brings food to over 50 local food pantries.

Firehouse lead singer C.J. Snare said when they were approached to do the benefit show, for them it was a no-brainer.

“As artists, to be able to bring out an audience and then to raise, whether it’s food for kids, or you know, shelter for the homeless people, we’re happy to step in,” Snare said.

Peyton’s Promise collected non-perishables for local food banks, and donations to make sure people in need have balanced diets.

“With the money, pantries go onto our website and place orders on our order form, and then we fill their pantry with fresh food, so that could mean meat, eggs, dairy, so healthier items,” said Peyton’s Promise Executive Director Teena Medick.

A lot of Peyton’s Promise food banks are at schools, and with federal subsidies for students’ free breakfast and lunch ending Medick said that need is greater than ever.

“They also bring home full grocery bags full of food for their families on the weekends at times, so those pantries are going to be needing a lot more, I believe,” Medick said.

Peyton’s promise is staffed largely by young volunteers. Medick says that by 6:00 this evening they had already collected 3500 pounds of food, enough to fill two pantries.

“These kids, they’re my rock stars. I mean, somebody said something about if Peyton were here, and I’ll tell you the one thing Peyton said was her biggest regret was naming it Peyton’s Promise, because these kids are doing amazing things,” Medick said.

