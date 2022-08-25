News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boyd home damaged in fire Wednesday

No one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate.
A home on East Patten Street in Boyd was damaged by a fire on Aug. 24, 2022.
A home on East Patten Street in Boyd was damaged by a fire on Aug. 24, 2022.(Stanley Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in the Village of Boyd.

The Stanley Police Department said in a release that no one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate.

According to a release, emergency services were first called to the fire at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of East Patten Street. The home and garage had extensive damage due to the fire.

The Stanley Police Department said Boyd, Stanley and Cadott fire departments all responded to the fire, and credited Boyd Ambulance and Boyd Public Works for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Spotty showers possible as sunshine returns Thursday
Investigators at Kuyoth's Klassics in Stratford on Aug. 25, 2022
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
Ash tree
Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands
Student Debt Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture