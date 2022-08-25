News and First Alert Weather App
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Calming fears as kids return to class

By Emily Beier
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many students are returning to school to a pre-pandemic routine and out of virtual learning. That could lead to anxiety for some children.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve have seen an increase in anxiety and depression in our kids and I think COVID had a lot to do with that, and the social isolation and not having a normal routine,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare.

Dr. Smolcich says parents and guardians should talk to students about what to expect.

“I think the power of a conversation holds a lot of weight, you know allowing the kids to express their fears and anxieties to parents,” says Dr. Smolcich.

Some children may struggle to adjust. Parents should watch for children complaining of belly aches, headaches, sleep issues or mood changes.

Reach out to a guidance counselor or family doctor.

When it comes to easing their minds for the first day of school, it can help to get children involved in the pre-planning and activities before the school year starts.

“I really encourage parents to bring their kids so they can meet their teacher. They can look at the classroom, see what kinds of things they’re going to be doing and I think that really helps too,” says Smolcich.

The first couple of weeks are always a little tough, but preparing with small steps can make the transition easier for everyone.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

